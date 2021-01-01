ProductsAboutCommunityStore

Mudita Pure

Your modern minimalist phone. Essential functionalities, an eye-friendly E Ink display, high quality components, and a unique operating system created with your well-being and privacy in mind.

Estimated delivery: April 2021

Latest update

Selected features

  • Meditation timer

  • Calls & texts

  • Music player

  • E Ink display

  • Bluetooth

  • Open Source OS

  • Ultra low SAR

  • Long-lasting battery

Why Mudita Pure?

Smartphones help us in many ways but too often they become a time-consuming burden we carry with us all the time. We decided to build Mudita Pure to deliver:

  • A premium feature phone,

    which we couldn't find in the current market.

  • A device that helps you

    enhance your offline time and look after your wellbeing.

  • A phone with an ultralow SAR value,

    if you want to minimise your mobile radiation exposure.

Clean design

​Minimalistic design for simple living. Pure was designed to be both simple and neutral. It will not interfere with your life too much, allowing you to unburden yourself from overly immersive technology.

E Ink display

An E Ink display and customized front light make reading more natural and less straining for the eyes. No more colorful icons that scream for your attention. Double the resolution of a typical feature phone screen, it’s a whole new experience. Uniform screen lighting makes the screen visible in direct sunlight and in the dark, with significantly reduced blue light.

Ultralow SAR value

Mudita Pure is designed to reduce SAR (Specific Absorption Rate) value as much as possible, without compromising on the signal strength. We will give the exact number on SAR level after the final homologation, but our engineers estimate that it will be below 0.08 W/kg. In order to achieve this, we’ve made our antenna with in-house shielding, using patented technology that we developed.

Music

Music for your ears. We decided to take special care to ensure that Pure will sound pleasant and uninterrupting. Mudita Pure was equipped with a great Harman speaker, headphone jack plug and Bluetooth.

Long lasting, replaceable battery

Our dedicated OS features super efficient power management. With an E Ink display that only consumes battery when the content needs to be changed and practically none with data transmission. We’re still testing the best solutions, but our estimated battery capacity is 1600mAh.

Mudita Operating System

MuditaOS is a light Open Source operating system created in-house by some brilliant minds. It was tailored for the E Ink display and great power efficiency. The system itself is designed to be minimalistic and non-distracting to help you concentrate on what matters most.

Pure as data modem

Keep your internet on your desk, not in your pocket. Mudita Pure can serve as a data modem for your notebook or desktop computer - just connect it via USB C cable.

Meditation and relaxation

Quieten your mind. Cutting the information overflow helps to reduce stress and anxiety. The Meditation Timer comes with customizable session lengths and statistics. A simple, yet very useful feature for all meditation and yoga enthusiasts.

Conscious production

Our mission was to use the most responsible options available. Our every choice reflects the pursuit to provide a more fair trade and ethical device. ​Mudita Pure was not only designed and developed in Europe, we also produce as much of the phone as we could locally.

