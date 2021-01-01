Mudita Pure
Your modern minimalist phone. Essential functionalities, an eye-friendly E Ink display, high quality components, and a unique operating system created with your well-being and privacy in mind.
Selected features
Meditation timer
Calls & texts
Music player
E Ink display
Bluetooth
Open Source OS
Ultra low SAR
Long-lasting battery
Why Mudita Pure?
Smartphones help us in many ways but too often they become a time-consuming burden we carry with us all the time. We decided to build Mudita Pure to deliver:
A premium feature phone,
which we couldn't find in the current market.
A device that helps you
enhance your offline time and look after your wellbeing.
A phone with an ultralow SAR value,
if you want to minimise your mobile radiation exposure.
