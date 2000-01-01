Mid/Senior Android Developer (Kotlin)

Miasto:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Typ:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

🧐 About the project:

We are going to develop a line of new products that are based on our custom hardware and modified Android operating system (AOSP version 12) and are intended for the consumer market. You will have a chance to see people using it and loving it.

Limited to no legacy code,

Focus on quality and engineering excellence,

Modern, state-of-the-art and flexible technology stack.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

The development of new software and features for our new product line,

Focus on coding.

😎 Requirements:

At least 3 years of experience in Kotlin/Android development,

Proficiency in following technologies: Kotlin, Android operating system, Git,

Willingness to learn new technologies and try new things,

Ability to read and write documentation in English.

🚀 Nice to have:

Higher education in the field of computer science, mathematics or physics (at least bachelor degree),

Familiarity with Jetpack Compose,

Experience in agile work environment.

🙌 Cool working environment:

Strong Android team (ca. 20 developers),

26 paid days off,

Flat management structure,

Freedom and transparency,

Quality before deadlines approach,

Tasks tailored to the level of experience and interests,

Flexible working hours,

Remote work,

Great office in Warsaw, 5 minutes walk from Metro Racławicka with good coffee and balcony for summer chilling - if you would like to work from the office,

Benefits such as: Multisport Benefit Card, Medicover Health Care.

Budget:

20-26k PLN net/month (B2B)

17-21.5k PLN gross/month (UOP)

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

We think bold. We have a long-term vision and we have resources to make it real.