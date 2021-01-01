ProductsAboutCommunityStore

We create humane products, putting your wellbeing first

Team

Meet the people who take humane technology ideas and make them into a reality! Reach out if you think Mudita is the place for you.

MEET OUR TEAM

Career

Do you think Mudita is a place for you? Check our open positions and send your application.

Our Vacancies

Contact

We’d love to hear from you! Write to us if you would like to partner up, if you have anything you would like to share or if you’d simply like to send us some love.

GET IN TOUCH
cookie icon

I am aware, that information about the administrator and my rights related to my personal data, as well as the cookies policy, can be found in the Rules for the Processing and Protection of Personal Data in Mudita sp. z o.o