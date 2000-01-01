Senior Front-end Developer

Miasto:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Typ:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

You'll work on the development of our product – Mudita Center,

Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code,

Sharing good practice on programming standards, tools, or other processes,

You will perform peer code reviews and do peer programming sessions,

You will actively participate in all SCRUM ceremonies,

You will be a key player in developing the features, and responsible for the quality, working closely together with QA securing a high quality when we release new features.

😎 Requirements:

5+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them,

Great knowledge about JS fundamentals,

Great React development proficiency. That's the base of our stack,

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation,

High code quality,

Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions,

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling,

TypeScript (all of our apps are written in TS),

Team player with great communication skills,

Organizational and time-management skills,

English - allowing reading and writing technical documentation.

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify),

Experience with building Electron apps,

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity),

Back-end or full-stack and Dev Ops experience (Node, Express, NestJS, AWS, Ruby on Rails, PHP).

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work,

Flexible working hours,

Permanent contract,

26 paid days off,

Freedom and transparency,

Multisport Benefit Card,

Medicover Health Care,

Flat structure.

Budget:

17-23k PLN net/month (B2B)

16-19k PLN gross/month (UOP)

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.