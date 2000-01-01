Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.

Sprawdź inne oferty

Senior UX Designer

Miasto:Warsaw, Poland

Typ:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Designing desktop and mobile apps for the best investors, startups and companies

  • Work oriented on our own products and client-work

  • Conducting interviews, workshops & meetings with clients 

  • Running usability testing and analyzing the results

  • Setting up analytical tools and improving processes, flows 

  • Designing diagrams, user flows, wireframes and prototypes

  • UX writing

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in UX design of web and mobile apps

  • Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns

  • Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch, InVision as well as analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Hotjar.

  • Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills

  • Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions clearly and precisely

  • Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail

  • Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes

  • Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)

Nice to have:

  • Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3

  • UX and design educational background

  • Experience in UI Design

Cool working enviroment

  • Remote work

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Card

Salary

  • From 8 K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)