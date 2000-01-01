Senior UX Designer
Miasto:Warsaw, Poland
Typ:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Key Responsibilities:
Designing desktop and mobile apps for the best investors, startups and companies
Work oriented on our own products and client-work
Conducting interviews, workshops & meetings with clients
Running usability testing and analyzing the results
Setting up analytical tools and improving processes, flows
Designing diagrams, user flows, wireframes and prototypes
UX writing
Requirements:
3+ years of experience in UX design of web and mobile apps
Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns
Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch, InVision as well as analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Hotjar.
Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills
Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions clearly and precisely
Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail
Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes
Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)
Nice to have:
Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3
UX and design educational background
Experience in UI Design
Cool working enviroment
Remote work
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Card
Salary
From 8 K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Prosimy o wysłanie swojego CV lub profilu LinkedIn do:
(Prosimy o zamieszczenie pozycji na którą aplikujesz w tytule e-mailu)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”