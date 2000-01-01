Senior UX Designer

Miasto:Warsaw , Poland Typ:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing desktop and mobile apps for the best investors, startups and companies

Work oriented on our own products and client-work

Conducting interviews, workshops & meetings with clients

Running usability testing and analyzing the results

Setting up analytical tools and improving processes, flows

Designing diagrams, user flows, wireframes and prototypes

UX writing

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in UX design of web and mobile apps

Working knowledge of web and mobile platforms guidelines and patterns

Proficiency in design and prototyping tools such as Sketch, InVision as well as analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Hotjar.

Flexible, process-oriented and organized personality with excellent communication and team-working skills

Ability to communicate and explain your design decisions clearly and precisely

Open minded, looking for new solutions, attention to detail

Willingness to share your knowledge and improve internal processes

Fluent English (we use it on a daily basis)

Nice to have:

Knowledge of HTML5/CSS3

UX and design educational background

Experience in UI Design

Cool working enviroment

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Card

Salary