PURPOSE AND USE OF THE WEBSITE

The Website provides information about Mudita and its activities, as well as on the subjects related to Mudita’s activities. The Website is a source of information about Mudita's products, services offered by Mudita and its strategy and development.

All statements made by the Website administrators, moderators and other persons in any way related to Mudita's business are not to be understood as official Mudita communications, unless expressly stated otherwise in their content.

Through the Website Mudita provides services consisting in: distribution of a newsletter; providing access to the Forum and its functionalities, including the publication of content.

In order to start using the service consisting in sending the Newsletter to the User by Mudita, the User is obliged to provide – in the place indicated in the Website – their name and surname, e-mail address and click the "Subscribe" button.

The performance of the activities referred to in 2.4 above by the User shall be tantamount to the User's acceptance of these Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy.

The User may at any time resign from using the service consisting in receiving the Newsletter by Mudita. To do so, the User should click on the "Cancel subscription" link at the bottom of the message with the Newsletter.

In order to start actively using the Forum (understood as placing and publishing content sent by the User), the User shall be obliged to set up their Account with the Website by completing an electronic form available at the address

In order to set up an Account in the manner specified in clause 2.7 above, the User is obliged to provide the following data: User's e-mail address; User's login; choosing a password by the User in accordance with the requirements specified in the electronic form intended for creating an Account.

After performing the actions specified in 2.8 above, the User shall receive a message – sent to the indicated e-mail address – with a link activating the created Account . After clicking on the activation link, the Account shall be activated and the User will be redirected to the Forum.

The User’s performance of the activities referred to in 2.7– 2.9 shall be tantamount to the User's acceptance of these Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy.

Using functionalities of the Forum consisting in sharing and exchanging content is possible after the User has logged on to the Account.

The User may remove their Account at any time. To do so, the User shall notify Mudita of their will to remove the Account by sending an e-mail to the address from the address assigned to the User Account.

Users who do not have an Account and are not logged on to their Account have access to the Forum and the content published on it, but are not entitled to share and publish content.

If the User creates an Account in the Website and then decides to use the services offered by the On-line Store, this Account shall also be used to use the services of the On-line Store. Before using the services of the Internet Store (at the stage of the purchase process), the User shall provide additional data. The above requirement is regulated by terms and conditions of the Internet Store.