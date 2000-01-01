(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)

Please include the following clause in your CV:

“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”