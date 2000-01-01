Head of Hardware Engineering
City:Warsaw, Hybrid, Polska
Type:Full-Time
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Leading hardware development of consumer electronics products in all stages: from conception through design, develop, test and manufacture
Analyzing hardware electronics design and creating hardware requirements with emphasis on BOM optimisation, quality, power efficiency, mass production efficiency
Development of the hardware strategy in-line with the business objectives
Mentoring hardware engineers
Building relationships with suppliers and managing their work
Ensuring high quality of hardware
Conducting researches and tests of hardware solutions and components
😎 Requirements:
5+ years experience in development and industrialisation of consumer electronics products
Experience in working in OEM, ODM and EMS environments
Track record of successful industrialisation of mass-produced products
Degree in Electronics or Telecommunications
Knowledge of certification standards and procedures for consumer electronics
English - min. C1
🚀 Nice to have:
Experience in Mobile devices
Knowledge of QA standards and techniques
🙌 Cool working environment:
Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote) or full office work
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Short decision-making process
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
💲 Budget: 18-24k PLN net/month (B2B) 15-20k PLN gross/month (UOP)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”