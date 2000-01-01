Free Shipping. Check it now.

Head of Hardware Engineering

City:Warsaw, Hybrid, Polska

Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

  • Leading hardware development of consumer electronics products in all stages: from conception through design, develop, test and manufacture

  • Analyzing hardware electronics design and creating hardware requirements with emphasis on BOM optimisation, quality, power efficiency, mass production efficiency

  • Development of the hardware strategy in-line with the business objectives

  • Mentoring hardware engineers 

  • Building relationships with suppliers and managing their work

  • Ensuring high quality of hardware

  • Conducting researches and tests of hardware solutions and components

😎 Requirements:

  • 5+ years experience in development and industrialisation of consumer electronics products

  • Experience in working in OEM, ODM and EMS environments

  • Track record of successful industrialisation of mass-produced products

  • Degree in Electronics or Telecommunications

  • Knowledge of certification standards and procedures for consumer electronics

  • English - min. C1

🚀 Nice to have:

  • Experience in Mobile devices

  • Knowledge of QA standards and techniques

🙌 Cool working environment:

  • Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote) or full office work

  • Flexible working hours

  • Permanent contract

  • 26 paid days off

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

  • Short decision-making process

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

💲 Budget: 18-24k PLN net/month (B2B) 15-20k PLN gross/month (UOP)