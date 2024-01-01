Enjoy a 30% pre-sale discount on Mudita Element. Buy Now!

    Mudita Kompakt

    Coming Soon

    We're excited to introduce the initial look at Mudita Kompakt: a phone designed to bring back the true meaning of connection, perfect for individuals who value simplicity and being present in an era saturated with digital clutter.

    Featuring an E-Ink touchscreen, Kompakt provides a user-friendly interface that lets you interact with technology in a way that prioritizes simplicity and minimalism.

    We know everyone is excited to learn more about Mudita Kompakt, so here are some selected features which will available on the phone:

    Wireless Charging

    Wave goodbye to tangled wires and welcome the freedom of wireless charging! Mudita Kompakt makes powering up as effortless as placing your phone down on a charging pad. No more fumbling for cables - your Mudita Kompakt will recharge while you carry on with your life, seamlessly and silently. It's time to experience the convenience of wireless technology combined with the impeccable design and reliability you've come to expect from Mudita.

    A 3.5mm headphone jack.

    We've been monitoring the development of audio accessories and understand the ongoing debate between the convenience of wireless versus the dependability of wired options.

    We're excited to announce the upcoming Mudita Kompakt, a nod to traditional wired technology. In a tech landscape often dominated by complexity, the Mudita Kompakt will feature a standard headphone jack.

    That's right! We recognize the importance of simple, direct access to your audio. Whether you're enjoying music, podcasts, or making and receiving calls, the headphone jack supports those who prefer reliable wired headphones.

    Thank you for your interest in the Mudita Kompakt.

    Your enthusiasm fuels our commitment to perfecting this product.

