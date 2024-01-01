Wireless Charging

Wave goodbye to tangled wires and welcome the freedom of wireless charging! Mudita Kompakt makes powering up as effortless as placing your phone down on a charging pad. No more fumbling for cables - your Mudita Kompakt will recharge while you carry on with your life, seamlessly and silently. It's time to experience the convenience of wireless technology combined with the impeccable design and reliability you've come to expect from Mudita.

A 3.5mm headphone jack.

We've been monitoring the development of audio accessories and understand the ongoing debate between the convenience of wireless versus the dependability of wired options.

We're excited to announce the upcoming Mudita Kompakt, a nod to traditional wired technology. In a tech landscape often dominated by complexity, the Mudita Kompakt will feature a standard headphone jack.

That's right! We recognize the importance of simple, direct access to your audio. Whether you're enjoying music, podcasts, or making and receiving calls, the headphone jack supports those who prefer reliable wired headphones.

Thank you for your interest in the Mudita Kompakt.

Your enthusiasm fuels our commitment to perfecting this product.