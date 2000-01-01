IT Business Analyst
City:Remote, Poland
Type:Full-time
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the design & development team.
Creating roadmap and backlog priorities management.
Gathering and analyzing information about users’ and stakeholders’ needs.
Tracking and analyzing the market environment. 📈
Analyzing products usage data and using it to advise informed product decisions.
Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog.
Functional tests.
😎 Requirements:
Experience as Business/Systems Analyst (minimum 2 years).
Experience in creating software products in an Agile environment (minimum 1 year).
Experience in planning and executing user tests.
Good knowledge of UML and BPML notation.
Knowledge of software development life cycle best practices.
Experience in cooperation with designers/ability to brief designers.
Ability to facilitate meetings and conduct requirements workshops.
Analytical skills.
Attention to details (QA area).
Ability to plan, organize and structure work.
Good communication skills (both written and oral).
B2/C1 English.
JIRA & Confluence experience.
🚀 Nice to have:
Knowledge of mobile operating systems - iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS.
Ability to design software (High-Level Design) and IT systems processes.
🙌 Cool working environment:
Remote or hybrid work
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
English classes
Short decision-making process
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
💲 Budget: 10 000 - 17 000 PLN net/month B2B
8 000 - 14 000 PLN gross/month UoP
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”