Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.

Browse other positions

QA Manager

City:Warsaw, Hybrid, Poland

Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

  • Create and execute test strategies, plans and scenarios for the whole product, including his mechanical, electronics and software quality attributes. Reporting quality metrics

  • Managing vendors specialized in software, hardware, telecommunication testing and certification on delivering quality information

  • Working within an agile environment closely with different product teams on delivering consumer electronics products

  • Constantly evaluate, maintain and improve existing quality related processes according to current needs and best practices

  • Train and coach specialists in the company about quality assurance, testing techniques and tools in hardware

  • Help recruit new QA talents for the company

  • Help spread the Quality First mindset within product teams

  • Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and practices in the QA area of product development. Strive for continuous improvement of quality of the products

😎Requirements:

  • Knowledge of consumer electronics testing techniques

  • At least 4 years of commercial experience in QA

  • Great people skills and communication

  • Commercial experience in manufacturing or R&D of electronic products

  • Experience with new product introduction process

  • Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements 

  • Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great devices

  • C1 English. Strong verbal and written communication skills

🚀Nice to have:

  • Degree in electronics, mechanical engineering or similar discipline

  • Experience with working in an agile development environment

  • Experience with mobile devices hardware QA

  • Experience with embedded systems QA

  • Experience with work management tools like JIRA or others

🙌Cool working environment:

  • Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote)

  • Flexible working hours

  • Permanent contract

  • 26 paid days off

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

  • Short decision-making process

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Please attach to your CV list of products implemented with your support.

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy. Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.