📋 Key Responsibilities:

Create and execute test strategies, plans and scenarios for the whole product, including his mechanical, electronics and software quality attributes. Reporting quality metrics

Managing vendors specialized in software, hardware, telecommunication testing and certification on delivering quality information

Working within an agile environment closely with different product teams on delivering consumer electronics products

Constantly evaluate, maintain and improve existing quality related processes according to current needs and best practices

Train and coach specialists in the company about quality assurance, testing techniques and tools in hardware

Help recruit new QA talents for the company

Help spread the Quality First mindset within product teams