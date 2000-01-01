Regulatory and Compliance Engineer

City:Remote , Poland Type:Part-time

📋 Key Responsibilities

Reviews and understands the applicable standards required by Law in the country that apply to the relevant products

Work towards certification of FCC, CE, UK CA, PTCRB, WiFi Allianz, BT SIG and others required on specific markets

Consult requirements and necessary certification for defined electronic products

Work with third parties to perform product compliance and certification processes

Analyze documents and risks of compliance and certifications process. Communicate results/actions

Support User Manual, packages preparation and appearance from the certification point of view

Share information with impacted business leaders

😎 Requirements

Experience in Manufacturing/Development Engineering Organization, preferably in an electrical/ electronics manufacturing organization

Experience in product and environmental compliance(RoHS/REACH), electronics/EMC/safety, testing and new product development processes is strongly preferred

🚀 Nice to have:

Have experience of product certification according Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems.

Ability to document, plan, and execute tasks.

Collaborative, inclusive, and supportive behaviors.

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work

Flexible working hours

Part-time contract

Freedom and transparency

Short decision-making process

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Get to know Mudita better at