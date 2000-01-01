Regulatory and Compliance Engineer
City:Remote, Poland
Type:Part-time
📋 Key Responsibilities
Reviews and understands the applicable standards required by Law in the country that apply to the relevant products
Work towards certification of FCC, CE, UK CA, PTCRB, WiFi Allianz, BT SIG and others required on specific markets
Consult requirements and necessary certification for defined electronic products
Work with third parties to perform product compliance and certification processes
Analyze documents and risks of compliance and certifications process. Communicate results/actions
Support User Manual, packages preparation and appearance from the certification point of view
Share information with impacted business leaders
😎 Requirements
Experience in Manufacturing/Development Engineering Organization, preferably in an electrical/ electronics manufacturing organization
Experience in product and environmental compliance(RoHS/REACH), electronics/EMC/safety, testing and new product development processes is strongly preferred
🚀 Nice to have:
Have experience of product certification according Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU
Strong oral and written communication skills.
Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems.
Ability to document, plan, and execute tasks.
Collaborative, inclusive, and supportive behaviors.
🙌 Cool working environment:
Remote work
Flexible working hours
Part-time contract
Freedom and transparency
Short decision-making process
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Get to know Mudita better at Mudita Manifesto
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”