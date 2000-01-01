Get 20% OFF with the code:

    Mudita Element

    Ultimate timepiece for the mindful minimalist.

    The epitome of high-quality craftsmanship in a Swiss made, battery-free, automatic watch. Ultra-slim - only 7.85mm, and ultra light - only 35g titanium case with sapphire crystal.

    Clear, easy-to-read dial and super comfortable, sustainable strap, offers timeless elegance and adaptability for any style.

    Selected Features

    • Sellita SW 300-1 Swiss automatic movement

    • Ultra-slim and light: only 7.85 mm and 35g

    • Durable and hypoallergenic titanium case

    • 56 hours of power reserve when off the wrist

    • 5ATM water resistance

    • Battery-free forever

    • Vegan strap with titanium buckle

    • Sapphire Crystal

    • Minimalist, high-readable font

    Watch Experts Share Their Opinions

    Read how Mudita Element measures up according to the pros in the industry.

    Watchillax

    "The case is made out of Titanium so it´s super light, you almost forget that you are wearing a watch. I like to see the no branding and clean design approach on the dial, it makes it really pure and easy to read."

    Legacy Timepiece Cherished for Generations

    "Sellita SW 300-1 mechanism, well known to all watchmakers around the world, has excellent repairability and potential to function for dozens or more years to come.

    That’s why Mudita Element is designed not just as a watch but as a potential family heirloom that will be cherished and passed down through generations, becoming a treasured piece of family history."

    Robust and Durable

    "Mudita Element is built to withstand the challenges of daily life, including falls of up to one meter. The titanium case's exceptional corrosion resistance ensures the watch's integrity even under difficult circumstances, making it a dependable partner for all of life's journeys."

    Live fully, leave time to Mudita Element

    Discover Mudita Element: a Swiss automatic watch defined by its lightness, simplicity, and ultra-slim 7.85 case design. It's so comfortable, you might only remember it's there when you need the time.

    Swiss-made Reliability

    Mudita Element, powered by the reliable Sellita SW 300-1 movement, offers you the luxury of forgetting it's there until you need it. This Swiss-made masterpiece ensures uninterrupted precision with an impressive 56-hour power reserve, seamlessly fitting into your life.  The watch self-winds when you wear it on your wrist and accurately keeps time even when you take it off for the entire weekend.

    Experience timeless elegance and minimalist design

    Every detail of the Mudita Element is crafted to celebrate the beauty of simplicity, making it more than just a watch – it's a statement of refined, mindful living. Crafted for those who invest deeply in the essence of the present moment, Mudita Element features a minimalist look and dependable functionality.

    Sleek Design

    At just 7.85mm, the ultra-slim case of Mudita Element is a testament to minimalist design. This sleek profile not only enhances the watch's aesthetic appeal, but also ensures comfort and elegance on the wrist.  It's the perfect companion for those who appreciate subtlety in their accessories, seamlessly integrating into your daily life without demanding attention.

    Titanium Sophistication

    The titanium case combines incredible strength with feather-like lightness. Additionally, titanium  showcases an extraordinary self-healing feature. When in contact with oxygen, titanium naturally forms a ceramic-like oxide layer, enhancing its resistance to corrosion.  This innovative material goes a step further; minor scratches on the watch's surface have the ability to self-repair, thanks to this unique oxide film. Titanium is an excellent choice for sensitive skin, even for those allergic to nickel, silver, or gold, as allergic reactions are extremely rare.

    Press reviews

    "Their latest wristwatch is called Element, and it is for individuals who appreciate mindful living, classic minimalist design, and Swiss Made quality. Its minimalist aesthetic transcends gender, making the Mudita Element a timeless and elegant accessory for everyone."

    Sapphire Crystal Glass: Clarity and Strength

    Encased in scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and protected by a triple-layer anti-reflective coating, the watch retains its clarity and pristine appearance.

    Quiet, no-logo luxury

    The watch shows excellent readability and minimalist esthetics due to the custom-designed font with full 12 digits.  Mudita Element has no logo on the watch face because we believe in the world where you don't need to show or look at the company name very often. That's why we hide our logo on the back of the watch.

    Robust and Durable

    "Mudita Element is built to withstand the challenges of daily life, including falls of up to one meter. The titanium case's exceptional corrosion resistance ensures the watch's integrity even under difficult circumstances, making it a dependable partner for all of life's journeys."

    Water resistant

    With a water resistance rating of 5 ATM,  Mudita Element is prepared for sudden downpour or an unexpected splash. This feature ensures the watch's functionality and durability in various environments, making it a versatile choice for all your daily activities.

    No EMF, No Quartz, Just Freedom

    The automatic movement of Mudita Element offers a battery-free experience, aligning with the ethos of effortless elegance and environmental responsibility. This feature ensures a seamless and sustainable timekeeping experience, free from the concerns of electromagnetic fields, need of battery replacement or charging.

    Certificate of The Swiss Watch Association

    Each Mudita Element watch is distinguished by its unique serial number engraved on the case back. Produced in small limited quantities, this watch has potential collector value enhanced by individual numbering of each piece. Additionally, each timepiece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, personally signed by the CEO of Mudita. It is also officially verified by the Swiss Watch Association.

    Versatile, Unisex Design

    The minimalist design of Element transcends gender boundaries, making it suitable for anyone. Its timeless elegance and versatile style make it ideal for any wearer, regardless of personal style or occasion. With its interchangeable strap system, Element adapts easily to various styles depending on mood and occasion, earning it praise as a true "strap monster" among watch enthusiasts.

    Legacy Timepiece Cherished for Generations

    The Mudita Element Experience

    Mudita Element is not just a timepiece, but a celebration of minimalist elegance and Swiss precision. Defined by its ultra-slim design, lightness, and simplicity, this automatic watch offers a seamless blend of comfort and style. Crafted for those who value the present moment, Mudita Element features a design that's both understated and functional. With its sustainable, vegan materials and durable construction, Mudita Element stands as a testament to mindful living and timeless elegance, making it an ideal companion for the conscious and style-aware individual.

