§1

Definitions

For the purposes hereof, the following meaning of the terms presented below is being adopted:

Seller - Mudita spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with registered office in Warsaw at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warszawa, entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under National Court Register (KRS) number 0000467620, Tax Identification Number (NIP) 5252558282, Statistical Number (REGON) 146767613, share capital in the amount of PLN 1 040 000,00. Phone: +48 223433783, mail: store@mudita.com

Consumer – a natural person concluding with the Seller a sale agreement not connected directly with their business or professional activity,

§2

Preliminary provisions

All product prices determined on the sites of the Shop are gross prices.

It is forbidden to deliver illegal contents during the use of the Shop, in particular through sending of such contents via the forms available in the Shop.

The Buyer may not purchase in the Shop anonymously or under a pseudonym.

It shall not be necessary to fulfil any special technical conditions by the computer or by another device of the Buyer to use the Shop, including in particular to purchase in the Shop. The following elements shall be sufficient:

The Regulations determine the principles and terms & conditions of use of the Shop as well as the rights and obligations of the Seller and of the Buyers.

Via the Shop, the Seller conducts retail sales, at the same time providing services electronically to the Buyers. Via the Shop, the Buyer may purchase the products shown on the sites of the Shop.

§3

Electronically provided services

Any complaints connected with the functioning of the Shop may be lodged by the Buyer via e-mail to the address: support@mudita.com. In the complaint, the Buyer should determine name and surname, correspondence address as well as the type and date of occurrence of the irregularity connected with the functioning of the Shop. The Seller shall examine all complaints within 14 days from the date of complaint receipt and shall inform the Customer on its settlement to the e-mail address of the person lodging the complaint. In the case of complaint lodged in written form reply in writing to the in the complaint.

The Seller shall take actions aimed at ensuring of fully correct functioning of the Shop. The Buyer should inform the Seller on all irregularities or breaks in the functioning of the Shop.

In order to ensure security to the Buyer and data transmission in connection with the use of the Shop, the Seller shall take the technical and organisational measures, adequate to the degree of threat to the security of the provided services, in particular the measures used for prevention of acquisition and modification of personal data by unauthorised persons.

The services shall be provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer free of charge. On the other hand, the sale agreement concluded via the Shop shall be payable.

The additional service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is maintaining an account of the Buyer and newsletter.

The basic service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is making it possible for the Buyer to place an order in the Shop.

Via the Shop, the Seller provides services electronically to the Buyer.

§4

Order placement

The Buyer represents that all data provided by them in the order form is true, but the Seller is not obliged to verify its veracity and correctness, even though it has such entitlement in compliance with section 3 above.

The Buyer has to provide real personal data in the order form. The Buyer shall be liable for provision of untrue personal data. The Seller reserves the right to suspend realisation of the order in the situation when the Buyer has provided untrue data or when this data raises justified doubts of the Seller as to its correctness. In such case, the Buyer shall be informed on the doubts of the Seller via the telephone or via e-mail. In such situation, the Buyer shall be entitled to explain any circumstances connected with verification of the veracity of the provided data. In case of lack of the data allowing the Seller to contact the Buyer, the Seller shall provide all explanations after the Buyer contacts it.

If the Buyer has selected the method of payment for the order in the form of payment by Adyen system or PayPal system, having clicked the button: ‘I order with payment obligation’, the Buyer shall be moved to the transactional site in order to make the payment for the order. Having made the payment, the Buyer shall be directed back to the site of the Shop with the order placement confirmation. As of that moment, the sale agreement for the products covered by the order shall be considered as concluded between the Buyer and the Seller.

acquaint themselves with the Regulations and with the Privacy Policy and accept them - the Buyer shall accept the Regulations only if they have acquainted themselves with their content and actually accept their provisions; acceptance of the Regulations shall be voluntary but necessary for placement of the order,

determine the address for shipment of the order and the invoice data,

from the view of the basket, click the button: ‘Go to checkout’,

select the product or products being the subject of the order through clicking of the button: ‘Add to basket’,

In order to place the order, the Buyer shall be obliged to take the following steps:

§5

Delivery Forms and Payment Methods

The Buyer shall be able to select one of the following methods of payment for the ordered products:

Deliveries shall be realised on the territory of the entire world; however, the Seller may limit their territorial scope ( ) at its sole discretion at any time, however, it does not apply to products already purchased.

Irrespective of covering the costs of delivery (shipping costs), the Buyer shall be obliged to cover all other costs, including taxes and customs duties resulting from the execution of the order and delivery.

The delivery costs shall be borne by the Buyer. The Buyer is informed about the cost of delivery at the latest before clicking on the button ‘I order with payment obligation’.

The orders are delivered to the Buyer only via courier companies.

§6

Order Realisation

The time of delivery of the order to the Buyer shall depend on the shipment method selected by the Buyer and shall be counted from the date of order realisation in compliance with § 6 section 3 hereof.

Shipment of the order to the Buyer shall be realised in the manner selected by the Buyer in compliance with § 4 section 1 hereof.

After realisation of the order, the Seller shall send the order realisation confirmation to the e-mail address of the Buyer and shall start shipment of the order to the Buyer.

The Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time due to independent reasons such as customs control or force majeure. Additionally, the Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time in the case the Seller, in the description of the product included in the order, put information on pre-sale (pre-order).

The order realisation time shall be counted from the first business day from the moment of making of the payment for the order, with respect to the public holidays in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

If the order includes more than one product, the order realisation time shall be the longest time indicated in the description of the product included in the order.

The order realisation time shall be each time indicated in the product description.

Order realisation shall consist in its preparation for shipment to the Buyer.

After placement of the order by the Buyer according to the procedure described in § 4 hereof, the order confirmation shall be sent to the e-mail address of the Buyer.

§7

Withdrawal of the Consumer from the Agreement

The Consumer shall be liable for a decrease of the value of the product being a result of the use of the product in a manner exceeding the one that is necessary for determination of the character, features and functioning of the product.

If the Seller did not propose collection of the object from the Consumer by itself, it may suspend the return of the payments obtained from the Consumer to the moment of receipt of the object back or delivery of the proof of its sending back from the Consumer, depending on which happens first.

In case of withdrawal from the agreement, the Seller shall return all payments received from the Buyer, including the lowest cost of product delivery available in the Shop (if the cost was covered by the Consumer), immediately and in every case not later than within 14 days from the date, on which the Seller was informed on exercising of the right to withdraw from the agreement. The return of the payment shall be performed with the use of the same payment methods as the ones used by the Consumer in the original transaction, unless the Consumer expressly consents to another solution. In every case, the Consumer shall not bear any fees in connection with the form of payment return.

The Consumer shall bear the direct costs of the return of the object.

The Consumer shall be obliged to return the product to the Seller or provide it to the person authorised to its collection by the Seller immediately, yet not later than within 14 days from the date of withdrawal from the agreement, unless the Seller proposed its collection by itself. It shall be sufficient to send the product back before expiry of this time limit in order to observe it. The product shall be returned to the address of sending the shipment to the Buyer.

In order to observe the time limit for withdrawal from the agreement, it shall be sufficient for the Consumer to send information relating to exercising of the right of the Consumer to withdraw from the agreement before expiry of the time limit for withdrawal from the agreement.

The consumer may use the form of withdrawal from the agreement available at , yet it is not obligatory.

To withdraw from the agreement, the Buyer has to inform the Seller (Mudita sp. z o.o. , 02-607 Warszawa, ul. Jana Czeczota 6, phone: +48 223433783, mail: ) on their decision on withdrawal from the agreement in the course of an unambiguous representation (for example, a letter sent to the above-mentioned address by post or via e-mail).

The Consumer who has concluded a distance agreement with the Seller shall be entitled to withdraw from the agreement without determination of a reason. the date of taking of the purchased goods into their possession.

§8

Liability for defects

The Seller shall be obliged to deliver the product consistent with the agreement (which includes defect-free product) to the Buyer.

The Seller shall be liable towards the Buyer if the sold product is with the including any defect.

If the sold product has is with the , the Consumer may demand its repair or replacement.

The Seller may replace the product when the Consumer requests a repair, or the Seller may repair the product when the Consumer requests a replacement, if bringing the sold product into consistency with the agreement in the manner chosen by the Consumer is impossible or would require excessive costs for the Seller. If repair and replacement are impossible or would require excessive costs for the Seller, the Seller may refuse to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement.

When assessing excessive costs for the Seller, any circumstances of the case shall be taken into account, in particular the significance of the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, the value of the sold product consistent with the agreement and excessive inconvenience for the Consumer resulting from the change in the manner of bringing the sold product into consistency with the agreement.

The Seller shall repair or replace product, within a reasonable period of time of the date when the Seller was informed by the Consumer regarding inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, and without undue inconvenience to the Consumer, taking into account the specificity of the product sold and the purpose for which the Consumer purchased it. The costs of repair or replacement, including in particular the costs of postage, transport, labor and materials, shall be borne by the Seller.

The Consumer makes the sold product available to the Seller for repair or replacement. The Seller collects the sold product from the Consumer at his own expense.

If the sold product was installed prior to the disclosure of the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, the Seller disassembles the sold product and reassembles it after repair or replacement, or orders these actions to be carried out at its own expense.

If the sold product is inconsistent with the agreement, the Consumer may lodge a statement of price reduction or withdrawal from the agreement if: the Seller refused to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement in accordance with section 4, the Seller has not brought the sold product into consistency with the agreement in accordance with section 6 - 8; the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement continues, even though the Seller has tried to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement; the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement is significant enough to justify a price reduction or withdrawal from the agreement without prior use of the protection measures referred to in section 3-8, it is clear from the Seller's declaration or circumstances, that he will not bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement, within a reasonable period of time or without excessive inconvenience to the Consumer.

In case of withdrawal from the agreement, the Consumer immediately returns the sold product to the Seller at the Seller expense.

The Buyer may use the complaint form available at , yet it is not obligatory.

The Buyer may contact the Seller in written form, via phone or via e-mail.

The Seller shall present its standpoint on the complaint lodged by the Buyer within 14 days from the date of delivery of the complaint in written form, via phone or via e-mail.

The details relating to the statutory warranty of the Seller for defects are governed by the provisions of the Chapter 5a of the Act on Consumer Rights of May 30, 2014 (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 287, as amended).