Go global

We are pleased to inform you that the company Mudita Sp. z o. o. has implemented the project entitled Development and verification of the strategy of introducing to the US market an innovative wireless telephone with a limited coefficient of radiation absorption by the user.

The project includes the implementation of activities related to the introduction to the US market of an innovative cordless telephone with a limited coefficient of radiation absorption by the user, including:

development of a product launch strategy for a selected target market - USA (development of an action plan, estimation of strategy implementation costs and future revenues), verification of the strategy by obtaining from the market the target feedback on the validity of the planned strategy of launching the product on the market.

The project is co-financed by the National Center for Research and Development under the GO_GLOBAL.PL program. Increasing the scale of commercialization on the world markets of results of scientific research or development works of Polish companies. More information about the program can be obtained from the National Center for Research and Development's website.