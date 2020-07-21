§ 1

Definitions

For the purposes hereof, the following meaning of the terms presented below is being adopted:

Seller - Mudita spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with registered office in Warsaw at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warszawa, entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under National Court Register (KRS) number 0000467620, Tax Identification Number (NIP) 5252558282, Statistical Number (REGON) 146767613, share capital in the amount of PLN 21,100.00.

§ 2

Preliminary provisions

It is forbidden to deliver illegal contents during the use of the Shop, in particular through sending of such contents via the forms available in the Shop.

It shall not be necessary to fulfil any special technical conditions by the computer or by another device of the Buyer to use the Shop, including in particular to purchase in the Shop. The following elements shall be sufficient:

The Regulations determine the principles and terms & conditions of use of the Shop as well as the rights and obligations of the Seller and of the Buyers.

Via the Shop, the Seller conducts retail sales, at the same time providing services electronically to the Buyers. Via the Shop, the Buyer may purchase the products shown on the sites of the Shop.

§ 3

Electronically provided services

Any complaints connected with the functioning of the Shop may be lodged by the Buyer via e-mail to the address: . In the complaint, the Buyer should determine name and surname, correspondence address as well as the type and date of occurrence of the irregularity connected with the functioning of the Shop. The Seller shall examine all complaints within 14 days from the date of complaint receipt and shall inform the Customer on its settlement to the e-mail address of the person lodging the complaint.

The Seller shall take actions aimed at ensuring of fully correct functioning of the Shop. The Buyer should inform the Seller on all irregularities or breaks in the functioning of the Shop.

In order to ensure security to the Buyer and data transmission in connection with the use of the Shop, the Seller shall take the technical and organisational measures, adequate to the degree of threat to the security of the provided services, in particular the measures used for prevention of acquisition and modification of personal data by unauthorised persons.

The services shall be provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer free of charge. On the other hand, the sale agreement concluded via the Shop shall be payable.

The additional service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is maintaining an account of the Buyer and newsletter.

The basic service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is making it possible for the Buyer to place an order in the Shop.

§ 4

Order placement

The Buyer represents that all data provided by them in the order form is true, but the Seller is not obliged to verify its veracity and correctness, even though it has such entitlement in compliance with section 3 above.

The Buyer has to provide real personal data in the order form. The Buyer shall be liable for provision of untrue personal data. The Seller reserves the right to suspend realisation of the order in the situation when the Buyer has provided untrue data or when this data raises justified doubts of the Seller as to its correctness. In such case, the Buyer shall be informed on the doubts of the Seller via the telephone or via e-mail. In such situation, the Buyer shall be entitled to explain any circumstances connected with verification of the veracity of the provided data. In case of lack of the data allowing the Seller to contact the Buyer, the Seller shall provide all explanations after the Buyer contacts it.

If the Buyer has selected the method of payment for the order in the form of payment by payment card or PayPal or Stripe system, having clicked the button: ‘I order with payment obligation’, the Buyer shall be moved to the transactional site in order to make the payment for the order. Having made the payment, the Buyer shall be directed back to the site of the Shop with the order placement confirmation. As of that moment, the sale agreement for the products covered by the order shall be considered as concluded between the Buyer and the Seller.

acquaint themselves with the Regulations and with the Privacy Policy and accept them - the Buyer shall accept the Regulations only if they have acquainted themselves with their content and actually accept their provisions; acceptance of the Regulations shall be voluntary but necessary for placement of the order,

select the product or products being the subject of the order through clicking of the button: ‘Add to basket’,

In order to place the order, the Buyer shall be obliged to take the following steps:

§ 5

Delivery Forms and Payment Methods

The Buyer shall be able to select one of the following methods of payment for the ordered products:

Deliveries shall be realised on the territory of the entire world; however, the Seller may limit their territorial scope at its sole discretion at any time.

Irrespective of covering the costs of delivery (shipping costs), the Buyer shall be obliged to cover all other costs, including taxes and customs duties resulting from the execution of the order and delivery.

§ 6

Order Realisation

The time of delivery of the order to the Buyer shall depend on the shipment method selected by the Buyer and shall be counted from the date of order realisation in compliance with § 6 section 3 hereof.

Shipment of the order to the Buyer shall be realised in the manner selected by the Buyer in compliance with § 4 section 1 hereof.

After realisation of the order, the Seller shall send the order realisation confirmation to the e-mail address of the Buyer and shall start shipment of the order to the Buyer.

The Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time due to independent reasons such as customs control or force majeure. Additionally, the Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time in the case the Seller, in the description of the product included in the order, put information on pre-sale (pre-order).

The order realisation time shall be counted from the first business day from the moment of making of the payment for the order, with respect to the public holidays in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

If the order includes more than one product, the order realisation time shall be the longest time indicated in the description of the product included in the order.

After placement of the order by the Buyer according to the procedure described in § 4 hereof, the order confirmation shall be sent to the e-mail address of the Buyer.

§ 7

Withdrawal of the Consumer from the Agreement

The Consumer who has concluded a distance agreement with the Seller shall be entitled to withdraw from the agreement without determination of a reason within 14 days from the date of taking of the purchased goods into their possession.

To withdraw from the agreement, the Buyer has to inform the Seller on their decision on withdrawal from the agreement in the course of an unambiguous representation sent via e-mail to the address: .

The consumer may use the form of withdrawal from the agreement available at , yet it is not obligatory.

In order to observe the time limit for withdrawal from the agreement, it shall be sufficient for the Consumer to send information relating to exercising of the right of the Consumer to withdraw from the agreement before expiry of the time limit for withdrawal from the agreement.

The Consumer shall be obliged to return the product to the Seller or provide it to the person authorised to its collection by the Seller immediately, yet not later than within 14 days from the date of withdrawal from the agreement, unless the Seller proposed its collection by itself. It shall be sufficient to send the product back before expiry of this time limit in order to observe it. The product shall be returned to the address of sending the shipment to the Buyer.

The Consumer shall bear the direct costs of the return of the object.

In case of withdrawal from the agreement, the Seller shall return all payments received from the Buyer, including the lowest cost of product delivery available in the Shop (if the cost was covered by the Consumer), immediately and in every case not later than within 14 days from the date, on which the Seller was informed on exercising of the right to withdraw from the agreement. The return of the payment shall be performed with the use of the same payment methods as the ones used by the Consumer in the original transaction, unless the Consumer expressly consents to another solution. In every case, the Consumer shall not bear any fees in connection with the form of payment return.

If the Seller did not propose collection of the object from the Consumer by itself, it may suspend the return of the payments obtained from the Consumer to the moment of receipt of the object back or delivery of the proof of its sending back from the Consumer, depending on which happens first.