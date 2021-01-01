Breath Initiative

A conscious approach towards technology

Mudita have an experienced team of electronic and mechanical engineers who specialize in the development of electronic devices. We decided to initiate the Breath project. Thanks to the help of our partners with their unique knowledge and experience, it was possible to define the requirements and construct the prototype in just a few days. Right now we’re preparing Breath for production and distribution. We have contacted hospitals, public institutions and foundations so that Breath will be delivered to the people who need it most and help save the lives of patients with COVID-19.