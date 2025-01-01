🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    Back

    Connectivity

    Kompakt

    How to add an eSIM

    Before you start, make sure Kompakt is connected to the internet and make sure you are in eSIM mode.

    1. Press the Control Center button
    2. Tap Settings icon
    3. Tap Network and Internet
    4. Tap SIM Cards
    5. Tap Add eSIM
    6. Tap Continue
    7. Either scan the QR code or tap Insert code instead and enter the activation code manually
    8. Read the Profile Policy rules and Tap Accept if you agree to the rules
    9. Tap Add this eSIM*
    *Tap the Check box if you want to enable the eSIM immediately (Kompakt will restart)

    Resources you may also find helpful