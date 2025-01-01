Connectivity
How to add an eSIM
Before you start, make sure Kompakt is connected to the internet and make sure you are in eSIM mode.
- Press the Control Center button
- Tap Settings icon
- Tap Network and Internet
- Tap SIM Cards
- Tap Add eSIM
- Tap Continue
- Either scan the QR code or tap Insert code instead and enter the activation code manually
- Read the Profile Policy rules and Tap Accept if you agree to the rules
- Tap Add this eSIM*
*Tap the Check box if you want to enable the eSIM immediately (Kompakt will restart)