    How to set up your Kompakt

    Kompakt

    How to set up Kompakt for the first time:

    1. Press the Power Button
    2. Tap Language setup
    3. Select the Language you want
    4. Select the Wi-Fi network you want to join
    5. Enter the Wi-Fi password
    6. Tap Next
    7. Read the End User Licence Agreement Tap Accept
    8. Enter a new 6 digit passcode
    9. Tap Confirm passcode
    10. Enter the 6 digit passcode again
    11. Tap Set passcode
    12. Tap Next
    13. Rest your finger on the fingerprint scanner
    14. On the vibration, Lift your finger
    15. Continue to Rest and lift finger, slightly changing it's position on the power button each time
    16. Tap Done
    17. Tap Quick Tutorial* > Tap Next to view each page
    18. Tap Next
    19. If an update is available, tap Update
    20. Tap Restart phone
    *Skipping the tutorial will not impact the setup in any way

