How to set up your Kompakt
How to set up Kompakt for the first time:
- Press the Power Button
- Tap Language setup
- Select the Language you want
- Select the Wi-Fi network you want to join
- Enter the Wi-Fi password
- Tap Next
- Read the End User Licence Agreement Tap Accept
- Enter a new 6 digit passcode
- Tap Confirm passcode
- Enter the 6 digit passcode again
- Tap Set passcode
- Tap Next
- Rest your finger on the fingerprint scanner
- On the vibration, Lift your finger
- Continue to Rest and lift finger, slightly changing it's position on the power button each time
- Tap Done
- Tap Quick Tutorial* > Tap Next to view each page
- Tap Next
- If an update is available, tap Update
- Tap Restart phone
*Skipping the tutorial will not impact the setup in any way