How to set up your Kompakt

How to set up Kompakt for the first time:

Press the Power Button Tap Language setup Select the Language you want Select the Wi-Fi network you want to join Enter the Wi-Fi password Tap Next Read the End User Licence Agreement Tap Accept Enter a new 6 digit passcode Tap Confirm passcode Enter the 6 digit passcode again Tap Set passcode Tap Next Rest your finger on the fingerprint scanner On the vibration, Lift your finger Continue to Rest and lift finger, slightly changing it's position on the power button each time Tap Done Tap Quick Tutorial* > Tap Next to view each page Tap Next If an update is available, tap Update Tap Restart phone

*Skipping the tutorial will not impact the setup in any way