How to create a backup for Kompakt

Open Mudita Center and connect your device Look under Your Kompakt > Click Overview Click Create Backup Click Create Backup to confirm Create a password to protect your backup data* Click Confirm Passcode Enter your passcode to create the backup

*Warning! You can not change the password after you confirm it. If you don't want a password, click Skip Password to create the backup

How to restore Kompakt from a backup