How to update Kompakt
How to update MuditaOS K on Kompakt
When an update is available for Kompakt, you will see a notification at the top of the control panel screen. Please note, you can only update Kompakt on the device itself and not using Mudita Center and Kompakt must be connected to the internet.
- Tap New MuditaOS K update is available
- Tap Update
- If needed: read, Tap the Check box and tap Agree to the licence agreement
- The update will download and configure automatically
- Tap Restart phone