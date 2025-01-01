🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    Managing contacts

    Kompakt

    How to block contacts on Kompakt

    1. Tap Phone
    2. Tap Contacts
    3. Select the contact you want to block
    4. Tap the Pencil icon
    5. Tap the Block icon
    6. Tap Block contact

