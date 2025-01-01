Managing contacts
How to import contacts from CSV file or vCard
Before you start, you need to create a CSV using outlook, create a vCard using Google Account or create a vCard (VCF file) using iCloud.
- Open Mudita Center and connect your device
- Look under Your Kompakt > Click Contacts
- Click Import contacts
- Click Upload CSV or vCard
- Select the CSV or Vcard file from your computer
- Select the individual contacts to import or select All contacts
- Click Import selected contacts to transfer contacts to phone*
*Important - do not disconnect your phone while the import is in progress