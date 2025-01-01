🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    Back

    Managing contacts

    Kompakt

    How to import contacts from CSV file or vCard

    Before you start, you need to create a CSV using outlook, create a vCard using Google Account or create a vCard (VCF file) using iCloud.

    1. Open Mudita Center and connect your device
    2. Look under Your Kompakt > Click Contacts
    3. Click Import contacts
    4. Click Upload CSV or vCard
    5. Select the CSV or Vcard file from your computer
    6. Select the individual contacts to import or select All contacts
    7. Click Import selected contacts to transfer contacts to phone*
    *Important - do not disconnect your phone while the import is in progress

    Resources you may also find helpful