Skip to content
Skip to site map
🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order!
Order today
and get 20% OFF.
Store
Phones
Alarm Clocks
Watches
Accessories
Lifestyle
Stolp
Outlet
Special Deals
Products
Alarm Clocks
Mudita Bell 2
Mudita Harmony 2
Watches
Mudita Moment
Mudita Element
Phones
Mudita Kompakt
Mudita Pure
Software, Apps, and Content
Mudita Center
Community
Blog
Forum
Support
Store
Phones
Alarm Clocks
Watches
Accessories
Lifestyle
Stolp
Outlet
Special Deals
Products
Alarm Clocks
Mudita Bell 2
Mudita Harmony 2
Watches
Mudita Moment
Mudita Element
Phones
Mudita Kompakt
Mudita Pure
Software, Apps, and Content
Mudita Center
Community
Blog
Forum
Support
Back
Managing contacts
How to unblock contacts on Kompakt
How to block contacts on Kompakt
How to manually add contacts on Kompakt
How to delete contacts on Kompakt
How to import contacts from Outlook
How to import contacts from Google
How to import contacts from CSV file or vCard
How to create a vCard (VCF file) using iCloud
How to create a CSV or vCard using Google Account
How to create a CSV file using Outlook
How to delete contacts using Mudita Center
How to unblock contacts on Kompakt
Tap
Phone
Tap
Contacts
Select the contact you want to block
Tap the
Pencil
icon
Tap the
Block
icon
Tap
Unblock contact
Resources you may also find helpful