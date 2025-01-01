🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    Back

    Maps app

    Kompakt

    How to delete a map

    1. Tap Apps
    2. Tap Maps
    3. Tap the Menu icon
    4. Tap Manage Maps
    5. Tap the Edit icon
    6. Tap the Delete icon for the map you want to delete
    7. Tap Delete Map

