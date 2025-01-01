Skip to content
Back
Maps app
To download a map
How to delete a map
How to delete a map
Tap
Apps
Tap
Maps
Tap the
Menu
icon
Tap
Manage Maps
Tap the
Edit
icon
Tap the
Delete
icon for the map you want to delete
Tap
Delete Map
