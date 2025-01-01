🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    How to delete notes

    1. Tap Apps
    2. Tap Notes
    3. Tap the Edit icon
    4. Tap the Check box to select the note(s) you want to delete
    5. Tap Delete
    6. Tap Delete

