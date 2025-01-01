Skip to content
Notes app
How to create notes
How to delete notes
How to delete notes
Tap
Apps
Tap
Notes
Tap the
Edit
icon
Tap the
Check box
to select the note(s) you want to delete
Tap
Delete
Tap
Delete
