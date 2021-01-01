Mudita Space

No ads, no targeting or fingerprinting - forever.
There are no profiling mechanisms, big data functions or advanced identification techniques to steal more information about people who use our services. At Mudita we treat you as customers, not users.
This also means that we won't scan your files (notes, pics, documents, etc.) in order to feed any AI algorithms that do machine learning on your data for shady undefined purposes.
We gather only the information about our customers required to provide and improve the service and nothing more. That won’t be subject to change, ever.