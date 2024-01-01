Want to sleep better?
It is always a good time to reevaluate your nightly rituals.
Good sleep is foundational to your health and well-being, yet often neglected.
Make an intention to rediscover restful sleep. See how much energy it brings to your entire day.Learn More
Maintaining healthy sleep habits is more challenging than ever in this digital age we live in. Do you recognize any of these common sleep obstacles? If so, make sure to read further – we believe we can help you overcome them.
Excessive Smartphone Use in Bed
Can’t sleep? The blue light emitted by your device’s screen disrupts your natural sleep cycle, and the temptation to scroll endlessly leads to poor sleep quality and a restless mind.
Irregular Sleep Patterns
Inconsistent sleep patterns disrupt your body's natural rhythm, leading to fatigue and decreased productivity. Irregular nighttime routine can result from work stress, lifestyle choices, or simply from bad habits.
Poor Sleep Hygiene
A lack of structured bedtime rituals and a calming space can result in a lack of comfortable slumber. Sleep experts say that a bed is for sleeping and intimacy only.
Subscribe to Mudita’s newsletter and enjoy a 10% discount on Mudita’s alarm clocks and receive a sleep journal to track and improve your sleep patterns.
How Harmony 2 benefits your sleep
Bedtime reminder
Use Bedtime Reminder to go to bed at a similar hour every night. A consistent nighttime routine improves the quality of your sleep and enhances your well-being.
Relaxation Library
Replace evening scrolling with bedtime relaxation. Listen to nature sounds, melodies and color noises designed to lull you into deep sleep, or upload your favorite audio landscapes.
Meditation Timer
Incorporate meditation into your evenings: choose the perfect length, a desired number of intervals, and let gong sounds guide you on a journey of inner peace.
E-Ink Display
Harmony 2’s E-Ink display minimizes your blue light exposure at bedtime, helping your body prepare for sleep naturally and maintaining your circadian rhythm.
Gentle Wake-Up
Set a positive tone for the day ahead. A custom front light simulates a sunrise, easing you out of sleep even before the audio alarm gradually – and reliably – wakes you up.
Benefits of good sleep
Better Mental Agility
Sleep enhances your brain’s operations, improves memory and sharpens focus through the process of consolidation: information organization in deep sleep stages.
Boosted Immune System
Effective sleep is key to fortifying your body’s defenses. It strengthens the immune system, enhancing resilience against infections and diseases that surround you.
An Antidote to Stress
Sleep reduces stress by regulating cortisol levels, rebalancing your body’s stress response systems and enhancing emotional resilience for the days ahead.
Athletic Excellence
It is during sleep that muscle repair, growth, and recovery happen, making it essential for physical conditioning and injury prevention. Sleep well, play well.
Regulated Body Weight
Good sleep maintains healthy metabolism and hormonal balance, reducing cravings and helping the body efficiently manage the food intake.
Customer Reviews
See what real users have to say about their Harmony experience.
"After years of searching, I finally found what I was looking for.I can fall asleep to the sounds of nature as I like, and the alarm turns off those melodies after a certain time with a timer, which is great! I wake up gently, first with a bit of light, and then a pleasant melody."
Roberta
"The quintessential alarm clock. The pleasing shape catches the eye. The bold black numbers displayed in e-ink stand out in sharp contrast to the soft white background. Simple UI, bright front light, many customization options. Everything I ever wanted in an alarm clock. Harmony does not disappoint."
Laytonyan
Subscribe to Mudita’s newsletter and enjoy a 10% discount on Mudita’s alarm clocks and receive a sleep journal to track and improve your sleep patterns.
Research-based Sleep Advice. Life Changing Results
Screen Time & Sleep: How Digital Devices Affect Sleep
Screens are EVERYWHERE. They are in our homes, bedrooms, offices, vehicles, pockets and purses. We live in a digital era where the...READ MORE >
Simple Ways To Turn Your Bedroom Into A Sanctuary
We're sure that by now, you're all well aware of the importance of sleep. At Mudita, we've written extensively that it's vital to health...READ MORE >
5 reasons to switch to an alarm clock
The reality of life in the 21st century is that we basically wake up and go to sleep with technology. We work with technology, play...READ MORE >