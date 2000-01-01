Delivery Manager

City:Warsaw, Hybrid , Poland Type:Full-time

🎯 About the position:

We are seeking an individual who embodies a team-oriented and goal-driven mentality. At Mudita, we value professionals who demonstrate a strong sense of ownership, reliably seeing projects from initiation to completion. Trustworthiness and responsibility are key.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for the delivery of our new products.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Delivering quality software on time and within budget in an agile environment

Managing a structure of several development teams, totaling around 30 employees

Improving competence, efficiency and quality of team work

Developing management skills of team leaders

Cooperating with Product Managers on planning products roadmap

Tracking and reporting results

😎 Requirements:

Min 5 years of experience in the area of software development using agile methods

Min 3 years of experience in people leadership

Very good knowledge of Scrum methodology (certificate is nice to have)

Experience in project/product management

Very good knowledge of software development life cycle best practices

Ability to identify, analyze and solve problems

High communication and negotiation skills

Business English (min B2 level)

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience in mentoring team leaders

Experience in mobile or cloud technologies

Education in IT, Electronics or similar

Knowledge of Mobile Networks

Jira/Confluence platforms knowledge

🙌 Cool working environment:

Hybrid work (1 day/week remote)

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Office location near Metro Racławicka

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.