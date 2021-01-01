Electronics Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Main Responsibilities

Creating schematics & layout for consumer electronics projects,

Close cooperation with CAD & design team during product development stage,

Prototypes bring-up & testing,

Taking part in production testers development (creating FCT procedures, designing hardware, etc.).

Core requirements

Solid understanding of mixed-signals electronics (analog + digital),

Proficiency in using at least one EDA (preferably Altium Designer),

Previous experience in design process from idea to production,

Experience in designing space-constrained, battery-powered devices,

Knowledge of Design for Manufacturing rules,

Knowledge of electronic equipment usage (power supply, proper voltage/current measurements, oscilloscope setup etc.),

Analytical and problem solving skills,

Using Polish and English on a level that allows free communication.

Nice to have

Knowledge of high-speed layout rules,

Experience in designing flex and rigid-flex PCBs,

Good soldering/workshop skills,

Experience in laboratory testing (EMC/EMI, electrical safety, environmental),

Experience in RF design & testing.

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary