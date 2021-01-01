Electronics Engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Main Responsibilities
Creating schematics & layout for consumer electronics projects,
Close cooperation with CAD & design team during product development stage,
Prototypes bring-up & testing,
Taking part in production testers development (creating FCT procedures, designing hardware, etc.).
Core requirements
Solid understanding of mixed-signals electronics (analog + digital),
Proficiency in using at least one EDA (preferably Altium Designer),
Previous experience in design process from idea to production,
Experience in designing space-constrained, battery-powered devices,
Knowledge of Design for Manufacturing rules,
Knowledge of electronic equipment usage (power supply, proper voltage/current measurements, oscilloscope setup etc.),
Analytical and problem solving skills,
Using Polish and English on a level that allows free communication.
Nice to have
Knowledge of high-speed layout rules,
Experience in designing flex and rigid-flex PCBs,
Good soldering/workshop skills,
Experience in laboratory testing (EMC/EMI, electrical safety, environmental),
Experience in RF design & testing.
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 6k PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”