Embedded Systems Engineer

City:Warsaw, Poland

Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field),

  • At least 2 years’ experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing,

  • Good knowledge of C/C++11/14 

  • Very good knowledge of C /C++ in embedded devices

  • RTOS (especially FreeRTOS) and Linux knowledge

  • Experience with development environments for embedded systems – cross-compilation, debug tools, JTAG. 

  • Familiarity with communication protocols (Bluetooth, BLE, USB, I2C, SPI).

  • Basic scripting skills, in particular Python

  • Excellent team working skills,

  • Experience with version control, and in particular Git,

  • Knowledge of JIRA

  • Fluent in English 

Cool working environment

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours & Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 8K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)

