Embedded Systems Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Requirements

Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field),

At least 2 years’ experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing,

Good knowledge of C/C++11/14

Very good knowledge of C /C++ in embedded devices

RTOS (especially FreeRTOS) and Linux knowledge

Experience with development environments for embedded systems – cross-compilation, debug tools, JTAG.

Familiarity with communication protocols (Bluetooth, BLE, USB, I2C, SPI).

Basic scripting skills, in particular Python

Excellent team working skills,

Experience with version control, and in particular Git,

Knowledge of JIRA

Fluent in English

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours & Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

