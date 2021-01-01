Embedded Systems Engineer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Requirements
Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field),
At least 2 years’ experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing,
Good knowledge of C/C++11/14
Very good knowledge of C /C++ in embedded devices
RTOS (especially FreeRTOS) and Linux knowledge
Experience with development environments for embedded systems – cross-compilation, debug tools, JTAG.
Familiarity with communication protocols (Bluetooth, BLE, USB, I2C, SPI).
Basic scripting skills, in particular Python
Excellent team working skills,
Experience with version control, and in particular Git,
Knowledge of JIRA
Fluent in English
Cool working environment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours & Remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 8K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”