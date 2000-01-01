Embedded Team Lead with C++

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-Time

At Mudita, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and contribute to the development of our innovative products. We’re seeking a detail-oriented problem solver who loves ensuring that software products are top-quality. At a Team Lead position you’ll be leading our Embedded Team and will be responsible for the roadmap delivery.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Team management as a Leader - monitoring and increasing team efficiency, goals settings, feedback meetings, recruiting new team members, etc.

Taking care of delivering high-quality, secure, and easy-to-develop code

Design of technical solutions

Strive for continuous improvement of the quality of the products

Cooperation in the roadmap creation process

Roadmap delivery - taking care of plans realization

Working in an Agile environment and taking care of team efficiency in it

😎 Requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering, architecture engineering or another related field)

At least 2 years of experience as a Team Leader

Excellent knowledge of C++

Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns

Experience with CMake

Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing

Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)

Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools

Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem

Knowledge of Zephyr

Knowledge of UML

Knowledge of Python and Bash

Experience with Git

Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills

Goal-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Experience with working in an agile development environment

🚀 Tech stack:

C++14/C++17/C++20

CMake

Catch 2 / Google Test

PlantUML

Python

Bash

GitHub

Jira

Confluence

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

Budget: 20-28k netto B2B

17-23k brutto UOP

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.