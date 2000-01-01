Graphic Designer (Mid/Senior)

City:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Type:Full-Time

For our marketing team we are looking for an experienced graphic designer who will support us everyday in creating fresh, beautiful and on brand designs for our experiences. This role will play a huge part in how the Mudita brand looks in all of the media. You will also have a huge impact on its future visual development.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Ideating, creating and delivering visual assets for digital use, such as social media, Facebook Ads, Google Ads etc., assets for our webpage, as well as printed advertisements,

Providing Art Direction for various media and photoshoots,

Editing photos and videos,

Defining and developing new visual ideas for campaigns and social media,

Looking for new ways to present our brand in digital media,

Closely cooperating with the brand manager, social media specialist and other members of the marketing team.

😎 Requirements:

Solid graphic background.

Solid skills in Adobe CC (Photoshop, Illustrator, AfterEffect) or any tool that you use to get the job done.

Basic video editing skills.

Portfolio with digital examples.

A passion for design and an eagle eye for detail.

Interest in current design trends and latest technologies applicable to design.

Good communication skills and B2/C1 English.

Good time-management skills and ability to deliver.

Being a team player, because creating amazing things together is life!

🚀We are looking for:

Excellent visual taste: we aim high visually and look for someone who will have a great taste, artistic interests and be hungry for good design.

Hands-on approach: we need someone who will challenge our ideas and deliver projects on time.

Being fast and flexible: we try to have everything planned but sometimes we need something quickly delivered (this doesn’t mean working overtime but rather having to put something aside to take care of some urgent task).

Ambition & proactivity: if you look for a place where you can have a huge impact and your innovative ideas will be discussed - this is the job for you.

🙌Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours,

Hybrid work - at least 2 days per week in the office

Permanent contract,

26 paid days off,

Freedom and transparency,

Multisport Benefit Card,

Medicover Health Care,

Flat structure,

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka,

Parking spots without parking meters,

Balcony for summer chilling.

Budget: 8 000 - 10 000 PLN net/month B2B

6 500 - 8 000 PLN gross/month UoP

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.