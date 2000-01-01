Graphic Designer Mid/Senior

City:Hybrid, Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

For our marketing team we are looking for an experienced graphic designer who will support us everyday in creating fresh and beautiful and on brand designs. This role will play a huge part in how the Mudita brand looks in all of the media. You will also have a great impact on its future visual development.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Ideating, creating and delivering visual assets for digital use, such as social media, performance ads, banners, assets for our webpage, email campaigns, printed advertisements and other promotional content.

Designing simple animations, GIFs, or motion graphics for digital platforms.

Editing photos and videos.

Defining and developing new visual ideas for campaigns.

Closely cooperating with the Brand Manager, Graphic Designer, Social Media Specialist and other members of the marketing team.

😎 Requirements:

Solid graphic background.

Solid skills in Adobe CC (Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign, AfterEffect) and Figma.

Basic video editing skills.

A passion for design and an eagle eye for detail.

Interest in current design trends and latest technologies applicable to design.

Good communication skills and B2/C1 English.

Good time-management skills and ability to deliver graphics according to the business brief.

Independence and determination in asking the business owner of the task for all the elements of the brief that need clarification before executing the project.

Proactivity in recommending optimizations based on their own artistic vision.

Resourcefulness and independence in selecting graphic solutions that fulfill the brand's aesthetic guidelines and the business objectives of the project.

Diligence in reporting progress on assigned tasks in Jira.

Portfolio with digital examples.

🚀 We are looking for:

Excellent visual taste: We have clearly defined aesthetic requirements, and we are looking for someone who finds it both fun and enjoyable to align with them.

Hands-on approach: we need someone who will challenge our ideas and yet deliver projects on time according to requirements defined in the brief.

Being fast and flexible: we try to have everything planned but sometimes we need something delivered on short notice (this doesn’t mean working overtime but rather having to put something aside to take care of some urgent task).

Ambition & proactivity: if you look for a place where you can have a huge impact and your innovative ideas will be welcomed and honestly taken into account - this is the job for you.

🙌 Cool working environment: