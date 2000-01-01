Hardware QA Expert
City:Hybrid, Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Working within an agile environment closely with different product teams on delivering consumer electronics products
Constantly evaluate, maintain and improve existing quality related processes according to current needs and best practices
Create and execute test strategies, plans and scenarios for products with the focus on hardware. Reporting quality metrics
Managing vendors specialized in hardware testing and certification on delivering quality information
Train and coach specialists in the company about quality assurance, testing techniques and tools
Help recruit new QA talent for the company
Help spread the Quality First mindset within product teams
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and practices in the QA area of product development. Strive for continuous improvement of quality of the products
😎 Requirements:
At least 4 years of commercial experience in QA
Great people skills and communication
Commercial experience in manufacturing or R&D of electronic products
Experience with new product introduction process
Expert knowledge of hardware testing techniques
Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements
Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software
C1 English. Strong verbal and written communication skills
🚀 Nice to have:
Degree in electronics, mechanical engineering or similar discipline
Experience with working in an agile development environment
Experience with mobile devices QA
Experience with embedded systems QA
Experience with work management tools like JIRA or others
🙌 Cool working environment:
Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote)
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Short decision-making process
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
Please attach to your CV list of products implemented with your support.
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”