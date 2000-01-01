Hardware QA Expert

City:Hybrid, Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Working within an agile environment closely with different product teams on delivering consumer electronics products

Constantly evaluate, maintain and improve existing quality related processes according to current needs and best practices

Create and execute test strategies, plans and scenarios for products with the focus on hardware. Reporting quality metrics

Managing vendors specialized in hardware testing and certification on delivering quality information

Train and coach specialists in the company about quality assurance, testing techniques and tools

Help recruit new QA talent for the company

Help spread the Quality First mindset within product teams

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and practices in the QA area of product development. Strive for continuous improvement of quality of the products

😎 Requirements:

At least 4 years of commercial experience in QA

Great people skills and communication

Commercial experience in manufacturing or R&D of electronic products

Experience with new product introduction process

Expert knowledge of hardware testing techniques

Experience with electronic hardware certification processes and knowledge of certification standards and requirements

Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software

C1 English. Strong verbal and written communication skills

🚀 Nice to have:

Degree in electronics, mechanical engineering or similar discipline

Experience with working in an agile development environment

Experience with mobile devices QA

Experience with embedded systems QA

Experience with work management tools like JIRA or others

🙌 Cool working environment:

Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote)

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

Please attach to your CV list of products implemented with your support.

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.