Head of Sales
City:Hybrid, Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
As a Head of Sales / Innovative channels you will work closely across various verticals such as product development, sales and marketing and customer relations. Your job will also include understanding the customer’s needs and pitching the company’s products as suitable solutions. You will also be required to actively observe customer behavior and predict future needs for product development.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Finding non-standard, new and innovative sales channels and using them effectively
Plan pre-sales strategies (goals and targets) in response to company needs, market opportunities and competitors’ behavior
Work in sync with the product development team and develop sustainable and commercially viable products
Understand customer needs and make sales presentations in innovation sales channels
Preparation of necessary promotional materials about the products with all their values for the usage of the pre-sales team
Liaise with the Brand Manager to undertake demand-generating activities such as presales campaigns, crowdfunding, etc.
Build lasting relationships with customers and “sales partners” (collaborations, partnerships supporting sales)
Prepare pre-sales proposals and train other sales representatives
Realization of pre-sales targets
Sales team management
😎 Requirements:
Minimum 3 years of relevant experience
Bachelors or Masters Degree in Sales or Marketing or equivalent
Familiarity with pre-sales platforms or other that help bring creative projects to life
Solution-oriented analytical skills
Team and project management
🙌 Cool working environment:
Hybrid work (40% from the office)
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Short decision-making process
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”