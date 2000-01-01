Head of Sales

City:Hybrid, Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

As a Head of Sales / Innovative channels you will work closely across various verticals such as product development, sales and marketing and customer relations. Your job will also include understanding the customer’s needs and pitching the company’s products as suitable solutions. You will also be required to actively observe customer behavior and predict future needs for product development.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Finding non-standard, new and innovative sales channels and using them effectively

Plan pre-sales strategies (goals and targets) in response to company needs, market opportunities and competitors’ behavior

Work in sync with the product development team and develop sustainable and commercially viable products

Understand customer needs and make sales presentations in innovation sales channels

Preparation of necessary promotional materials about the products with all their values for the usage of the pre-sales team

Liaise with the Brand Manager to undertake demand-generating activities such as presales campaigns, crowdfunding, etc.

Build lasting relationships with customers and “sales partners” (collaborations, partnerships supporting sales)

Prepare pre-sales proposals and train other sales representatives

Realization of pre-sales targets

Sales team management

😎 Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of relevant experience

Bachelors or Masters Degree in Sales or Marketing or equivalent

Familiarity with pre-sales platforms or other that help bring creative projects to life

Solution-oriented analytical skills

Team and project management

🙌 Cool working environment:

Hybrid work (40% from the office)

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.