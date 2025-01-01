Industrial Designer (Consumer Electronics)

City:Warsaw, hybrid , Poland Type:Full-time

Mudita, a tech company focused on healthier technology, is expanding its industrial design team. We're seeking a curious and collaborative mid-level industrial designer (3-6 years of experience) with a rigorous attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills to help shape our design language and strategy and create the next generation of consumer devices.

If you're passionate about creating innovative and impactful designs and are excited to join a team that's redefining the relationship between technology and well-being, we encourage you to apply! Please share your portfolio and CV with us – we're looking forward to hearing from you.

Please include a portfolio in your application.

📋 What you would do at Mudita:

Design consumer electronics, watches and accessories.

Design beautiful products that people enjoy using.

Prepare design concepts with clear and compelling story and visual communication.

Cooperate with Product Managers to bring products to the market.

Supervise and communicate design intention with external partners.

Design complete product experiences from purchase to unboxing, assembly and usage.

Define and maintain consistency of brand’s identity.

😎 Requirements:

A portfolio (pdf or online).

A body of work that has been produced or understanding of how it can be produced.

Empathetic approach. Be an advocate for the user.

Deep appreciation for aesthetics.

Software skills in 3D, 2D and collaborative tools. We work with: Rhinoceros (must have) Fusion360 Keyshot or Blender Adobe Suite Figma

Industrial Design degree.

Ability to manage and communicate project progress.

Attention to detail.

Full professional proficiency in English.

Willingness to work in the office most of the time.

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience in designing consumer electronics and/or watches.

Experience in working with ODM/OEM.

Knowledge of research methodologies and frameworks.

Knowledge of molding technology and experience in 3D printing.

Sketching skills.

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours.

Freedom and transparency.

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract.

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes.

2 paid days off for volunteering.

Quality before deadlines approach.

Office location near Metro Racławicka.

Budget:

9600 - 15 000 PLN net / B2B

8000 - 12 500 PLN gross / UoP

If you feel you don’t meet all the requirements, check out our job posting for Junior Industrial Designer (Consumer Electronics)

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland.