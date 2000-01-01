IT Researcher - intern

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time or Part-Time

🎯 About the position:

We are looking for an intern IT Researcher to our Business Analysis team. Someone who pays attention to details and can find a difference between reliable and unreliable information. An organized, communicative person who wants to develop himself/herself in analyzing the data.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Supporting Business Analysts in gathering data necessary to prepare business requirements for our products

Creating documentation based on the search results

Tracking and analyzing the market environment

Analyzing our products usage data

Creating and analyzing product reports

Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog recommendations

Supporting different company departments in daily work

😎 Requirements:

Student / absolvent of IT or business field of study

Basic knowledge of mobile applications

Attention to details

Ability to plan, organize and structure work

Ability to work independently

Good communication skills (both written and oral)

Ability to distinguish between reliable and unreliable information

Awareness of the market trends

Polish - native;

English - B2/C1 - both written and spoken

🚀 Nice to have:

Analytical skills

Knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours,

Part-time or Full-time work,

Contract of Mandate

Remote / Hybrid / On site work,

Paid days off,

Freedom and transparency,

Multisport Benefit Card,

Medicover Health Care,

Flat structure,

Quality before deadlines approach,

Tasks tailored to the level of experience and interests,

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka,

Parking spots without parking meters,

Balcony for summer chilling.

Budget: 4000 - 4500 PLN gross

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.