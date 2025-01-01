Junior Industrial Designer (Consumer Electronics)

City:Warsaw, hybrid , Poland Type:Full-time

At Mudita we are looking for curious and collaborative industrial designers to join our team. We are looking for problem-solvers with rigorous attention to details.

Mudita isn't your average tech company. We want to make technology healthier, and we're expanding our team of industrial designers to create the next generation of consumer devices. We're shaping our design language and strategy, and we want you to be a part of it!

We're searching for a junior designer or recent graduate. If you're interested, share your portfolio and CV with us. We can't wait to hear from you!

Please include a portfolio in your application.

📋 What you would do at Mudita:

Design consumer electronics, watches, accessories and packaging.

Work on product concepts and ideate with the team.

Support the team in daily design tasks.

Contribute to design of complete product experiences from purchase to unboxing, assembly and usage.

Maintain consistency of brand’s identity.

😎 Requirements:

A portfolio (pdf or online).

A body of work that has been produced or understanding of how it can be produced.

Empathetic approach. Be an advocate for the user.

Deep appreciation for aesthetics.

Software skills in 3D, 2D and collaborative tools. We work with: Rhinoceros (must have) Fusion360 Keyshot or Blender Adobe Suite Figma

Ability to manage and communicate project progress.

Attention to detail.

Full professional proficiency in English.

Willingness to work in the office most of the time.

🚀 Nice to have:

Interest in designing consumer electronics and/or watches.

Experience in 3D printing.

Modelmaking experience.

Sketching skills.

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours.

Freedom and transparency.

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract.

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes.

2 paid days off for volunteering.

Quality before deadlines approach.

Office location near Metro Racławicka.

Budget:

5000 - 8000 PLN gross / UoP

6000-9600 PLN netto / B2B

If you have more experience, take a look at our job posting for Industrial Designer (Consumer Electronics)

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland.