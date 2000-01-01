Mid/Senior Front-end Developer

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

You'll work on the development of our product – Mudita Center

Writing clean, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Sharing good practice on programming standards, tools, or other processes

You will perform peer code reviews and do peer programming sessions

You will actively participate in all SCRUM ceremonies

You will be a key player in developing the features, and responsible for the quality, working closely together with QA securing a high quality when we release new features

😎 Requirements:

5+ years of production experience with a track record of success including understanding project requirements and delivering on them

Great knowledge about JS fundamentals

Great React development proficiency - that's the base of our stack

Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation

High code quality

Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions

Building medium to big applications with modern tooling

TypeScript (all of our apps are written in TS)

Team player with great communication skills

Organizational and time-management skills

English - allowing reading and writing technical documentation

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify)

Experience with building Electron apps

Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity)

Experience in either back-end or full-stack development, including one or more of the following technologies: Node, Express, NestJS, AWS, Ruby on Rails, PHP

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Budget: 12-20k PLN net/month (B2B)

10-16,6k PLN gross/month (UOP)

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.