Python Developer (Mid/Senior)

City:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita! 🔥

🎯 About the project:

We have just started our next big project. We are going to develop a line of new products that are based on our custom hardware and highly modified Android operating system and are intended for the consumer market. You will have a chance to see people using it and loving it.

Limited to no legacy code,

Focus on quality and engineering excellence,

Flexible technology stack,

Newly built team consisting ultimately of about 30 people.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

The development of new software and features for our new product line,

Focus on coding.

😎Requirements:

At least 3 years of experience in Python,

Proficiency in following technologies: Python, Flask,

Willingness to learn new technologies and try new things,

Ability to read and write documentation in English.

🚀Nice to have:

Higher education in the field of computer science, mathematics or physics (at least bachelor degree),

Knowledge and interest in algorithmics,

Experience in agile work environment.

🙌Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours,

Remote work,

Permanent contract,

26 paid days off,

Freedom and transparency,

Multisport Benefit Card,

Medicover Health Care,

Flat structure,

Quality before deadlines approach,

Tasks tailored to the level of experience and interests,

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka,

Parking spots without parking meters,

Balcony for summer chilling.

Budget: 18 000 - 25 000 PLN net/month B2B

15 000 - 20 000 PLN gross/month UoP

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.