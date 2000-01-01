QA Engineer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita! 🔥

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products, featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Work on writing test cases and execute manual testing

Work within web application development team to analyze product requirements and system architecture to create suitable test plans

Ensure the testability of new features is sufficient to maintain a high level of software quality

Analyze the software development and test process to determine areas in need of improvement

Design and run quality test, as well as performance tests

💪 Must have:

At least 3+ years of commercial experience in software testing

Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills

Good knowledge of software testing techniques

Experience writing test cases and other test documentation

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Knowledge of bug tracking tools such as JIRA (XRay) or similar

Nice to have:

Experience with test automation (e.g. cypress.io)

Experience with working in an agile development environment (Scrum, Kanban, etc.)

Experience using different API and UI test frameworks and tools.

Experience with testing e-commerce solutions

Experience with non-functional testing like performance testing, usability testing

🚀 Cool working environment:

👉 26 paid days off

👉 Remote work

👉 Flat structure

👉 Freedom and transparency

👉 Flexible working hours & remote work

👉 Multisport Benefit Card

👉 Medicover Health Care

🏢 Great office:

📌 Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka - if you want to visit us!

📌 Parking spots without parking meters

📌 Balcony for summer chilling