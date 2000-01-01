QA Tech Lead

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita! 🔥

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

📋 Key Responsibilities

Work within an agile organization mentoring a team of quality assurance specialists spread across different projects

Constantly evaluate, maintain and improve existing quality related processes according to current needs and best practices

Create test strategies and test plans for products and features

Design, maintain and improve test automation frameworks and test scenarios

Work closely with different delivery teams and be involved in what they are creating

Train and coach specialists in the company about quality assurance, testing techniques and tools

Help recruit new QA talent for the company

Help your team members improve their skill set and assure environment for personal growth

Help spread the Quality First mindset within product teams

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and practices in the QA area of software development

Strive for continuous improvement of quality of the products

😎 Requirements

At least 5 years of commercial experience in software testing and test automation

At least 2 years experience in leadership role

Great people skills and communication

Advanced proficiency in at least one of the following languages: Python, JavaScript, Java, Ruby

Knowledge of various software development methodologies with focus on quality assurance processes

Expert knowledge of software testing techniques

Experience with non-functional testing like performance testing, usability testing

Solid understanding of DevOps culture and familiarity with tools and processes related to it (CI/CD, automation, deployment)

Experience with GIT version control and knowledge of workflows and processes

Familiarity with Linux based operating systems..

Experience with working in an agile development environment

Knowledge of project management tools like JIRA or others

Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

🚀 Nice to have:

Test management experience

Knowledge about software system architecture

Experience with mobile devices testing

Experience with embedded systems

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Flat structure

Budget: 20-26k PLN net/month (B2B)

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.