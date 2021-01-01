React.js Developer
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Requirements:
Great knowledge about JS fundamentals.
Great React development proficiency. That’s the base of our stack.
Good knowledge of CSS and design implementation.
Good knowledge of creating SEO-friendly websites and apps with maintainable markup.
Unit testing, E2E, TDD and similar skills that lead to high-quality solutions.
Building medium to big applications with modern tooling.
Just enough English to be dangerous (we’re PRing in English).
Nice to have
TypeScript (all of our apps are written in TS).
Experience with JAM stack (Gatsby, Netlify, Commerce Layer).
Experience with PWAs.
Experience with building Electron apps.
Experience with building e-commerce solutions.
Angular, Vue or other frameworks experience (for diversity).
a11y.
Back-end or full-stack and Dev Ops experience (Node, Express, NestJS, AWS).
Cool working enviroment
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Card
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Garden for summer chilling
Salary
Between 12K - 18 K PLN net (B2B/Employment Agreement)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”