Relationship Manager

City:Remote or Hybrid (Warsaw) , Poland Type:Full-Time

If you are a results-driven business development professional who is passionate about building relationships and negotiating deals, then this is the perfect role for you. At Mudita, you will have the opportunity to work alongside a dynamic international team, identifying new business partners from around the world and concluding contracts with them. You'll also have the chance to co-create processes and tools that support the achievement of goals and lead productive conversations with business partners. Apply now and take your career to the next level with Mudita.

📋 Key Responsibilities and duties:

Identifying new business partners from around the world and concluding contracts with them

Supervising the implementation of partnership agreements

Co-creation of processes and tools supporting the achievement of goals

Creation of attractive proposals and negotiating deals

Leading meaningful, productive conversations, making research and identifying market gaps

Leading meetings with business partners

Planning and reporting progress

😎Requirements:

At least 2 years of experience on a similar position and measurable results

Effectiveness in initiating and implementing organizational, commercial and marketing improvements

Independence in achieving goals

Ability to create and maintain business relations

Fluent Polish and English in writing and speaking

Very good communication skills

Ability to work in agile methodology is nice to have

🙌Cool working environment:

Remote or hybrid work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.