Relationship Manager
City:Remote or Hybrid (Warsaw), Poland
Type:Full-Time
If you are a results-driven business development professional who is passionate about building relationships and negotiating deals, then this is the perfect role for you. At Mudita, you will have the opportunity to work alongside a dynamic international team, identifying new business partners from around the world and concluding contracts with them. You'll also have the chance to co-create processes and tools that support the achievement of goals and lead productive conversations with business partners. Apply now and take your career to the next level with Mudita.
📋 Key Responsibilities and duties:
Identifying new business partners from around the world and concluding contracts with them
Supervising the implementation of partnership agreements
Co-creation of processes and tools supporting the achievement of goals
Creation of attractive proposals and negotiating deals
Leading meaningful, productive conversations, making research and identifying market gaps
Leading meetings with business partners
Planning and reporting progress
😎Requirements:
At least 2 years of experience on a similar position and measurable results
Effectiveness in initiating and implementing organizational, commercial and marketing improvements
Independence in achieving goals
Ability to create and maintain business relations
Fluent Polish and English in writing and speaking
Very good communication skills
Ability to work in agile methodology is nice to have
🙌Cool working environment:
Remote or hybrid work
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Short decision-making process
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parking meters
Balcony for summer chilling
🔍 About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱
Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”