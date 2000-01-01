Sales Manager
City:Warsaw, Hybrid, Poland
Type:Full-Time
🎯 About the position:
Mudita is developing its international distribution network focussing primarily on Western Europe and North America markets. Therefore we are looking for a sales representative experienced in building and managing foreign distribution of consumer products.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Searching and acquiring new partners to Mudita’s distribution network
Account management – driving profitability of relationships with business partners
Preparing offers, negotiating terms of cooperation
Supervision over the implementation of concluded commercial contracts
Running projects independently
Participation in creating sales strategies
Monitoring competitors activities
Close cooperation with other company departments (especially: Logistics, Finance, Legal)
Preparing and conducting presentations and trade shows
Participation in business trips, representing the company at trade fairs and industry events
Recording commercial activities and reporting the implementation of sales plans
Customer training: technical, commercial
😎 Requirements:
Finding joy in selling and running business relationships with others
Goal orientation, engagement, proactivity
At least 3+ years of professional experience on similar position
Experience in product sales
Sales success track record in regards to international distribution of consumer products
B2 business English
Good communication skills (both written and oral)
MS Office, Google Workspace knowledge
🚀 Nice to have:
Experience in electronics sales
Other languages knowledge, especially French, Spanish, German
Experience with software
CRM tools (Freshsales)
project management tools (JIRA & Confluence)
🙌 Cool working environment:
Friendly, supportive team focused on pragmatic efforts toward measurable results
Flexible working hours
Hybrid / Remote / Office work
Freedom and transparency
Quick decision-making process
26 days paid vacations and all public holidays (on B2B contract)
Private medical care, MultiSport Card, english classes, 2 days for volunteering
💲 Salary: B2B or UOP contract (basic salary + quarterly bonus)
🔍 About us
At Mudita, we aim to redefine the essence of technology with our minimalist devices. Our products are more than just tools; they are companions in users’ journey towards a fuller, more joyful and mindful life. Our devices, characterized by elegance and simplicity, are crafted for reliability, usability, and discretion – enhancing users' well-being while ensuring the truly important aspects of their present moments remain in the forefront.
In today's world, where mainstream technology often feels overly complicated, distracting, and invasive of privacy, Mudita offers a serene alternative. Our philosophy is to craft technology that harmonizes with users' lives, instead of competing for their attention.
Explore our portfolio:
Alarm Clocks: Embrace healthy sleep routines with our elegantly simple alarm clocks.
Mobile Phones: Simplify your connections with mobile phones that empower you to stay in touch, on your terms.
High-End Automatic Watches: Discover the beauty of minimalistic elegance with our automatic, self winding watches.
Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.
Join us in this journey. Together, let's redefine technology as a trusted ally in our lives.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”