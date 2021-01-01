Scrum Master

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Key Responsibilities:

Proposing and implementing best practises for Agile product development.

Coaching/mentoring teams, Product Owner and stakeholders on Agile practices, values and principles.

Identifying impediments to delivery and initiating changes that improve team's efficiency.

Requirements:

Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills.

Practical experience in software development.

Minimum of 2 years' experience in a Scrum Master or Agile Coach role.

Good knowledge of Agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban).

Good knowledge of project management methodologies and standards (PMI/PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile PM) is a plus.

Experience in scaled agile frameworks (NEXUS, SAFE) is a plus.

Agile certification (PSM, CSM) is a plus.

Cool working enviroment

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Card

