Scrum Master
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions. At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
Key Responsibilities:
Proposing and implementing best practises for Agile product development.
Coaching/mentoring teams, Product Owner and stakeholders on Agile practices, values and principles.
Identifying impediments to delivery and initiating changes that improve team's efficiency.
Requirements:
Strong negotiation and conflict resolution skills.
Practical experience in software development.
Minimum of 2 years' experience in a Scrum Master or Agile Coach role.
Good knowledge of Agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban).
Good knowledge of project management methodologies and standards (PMI/PMBOK, PRINCE2, Agile PM) is a plus.
Experience in scaled agile frameworks (NEXUS, SAFE) is a plus.
Agile certification (PSM, CSM) is a plus.
Cool working enviroment
Remote work
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Card
Salary
Between 13 000- 15 000 net (B2B)
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 9. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”