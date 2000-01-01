Senior Android Developer

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-time

Senior Android Developer

Mudita is looking for an experienced, top-notch Senior Android developer to grow with our dev team!

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for a person who will help us maintain and improve our projects - currently developed in kotlin multiplatform mobile - and feel comfortable working head to head with the iOS team to create solutions which work for both platforms.

There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities:

New features development - 70%

Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%

Meetings - 10%

Requirements:

4+ years of experience

Great knowledge of Kotlin and Android SDK

Strong object oriented programming skills with knowledge about SOLID

Knowledge of Android Architecture Components and Jetpack libraries suite

Knowledge of Android OS architecture and ecosystem

Knowledge of version control systems (GIT)

Experience with Coroutines

Experience with Ktor/Retrofit, Firebase, Proguard

Experience with Koin

Proficiency in writing test (Unit, possibly UI)

Proactive attitude

Familiarity with Material Design Guidelines

English (communication and reading technical documentation)

Nice to have:

Experience with Android OTA updates

Experience with Android Build System

Experience with Android HAL

Knowledge of different Android platforms

Knowledge of app architecture patterns (MVI, MVVM)

Cool working environment

Flat structure

Remote work

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Salary: