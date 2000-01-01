Senior Business Analyst

City:Remote , Poland Type:Full-time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the design & development team.

Assist in the creation and execution of business plans.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document detailed business requirements.

Translate business requirements into functional specifications for technical teams.

Ensure all requirements are clear, comprehensive, and feasible.

Serve as a liaison between business units, technology teams, and support teams, ensuring clear communication and understanding of business needs.

Conduct market and competitor analysis to inform strategic decisions.

Develop insights and actionable recommendations based on analysis.

Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog.

Develop and maintain comprehensive reports and dashboards to communicate key business metrics, track project progress, and report status to stakeholders.

😎 Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or related roles, with a proven track record of delivering impactful business solutions.

Experience in creating software products in an Agile environment (minimum 2 years).

Experience in working with cross-functional teams to achieve project objectives.

Knowledge of software development life cycle best practices.

Experience in cooperation with designers/ability to brief designers.

Ability to adapt to changing business environments and manage uncertainty.

Ability to facilitate meetings and conduct requirements workshops.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality work.

Proven ability to identify issues, propose solutions, and implement changes effectively.

Ability to plan, organize, and structure work.

Analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

B2/C1 English.

JIRA & Confluence experience.

Knowledge of mobile operating systems - Android

🚀 Nice to have:

Knowledge of mobile operating systems - Android Open Source Project (AOSP), iOS.

Ability to design software (High-Level Design) and IT systems processes.

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

