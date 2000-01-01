Senior Social Media Specialist

City:Warsaw, Hybrid/Office , Poland Type:Full-Time

Join Mudita and contribute to technology that makes a difference. Work with us to create products that prioritize well-being over constant connectivity.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, creative candidate to manage and grow our community through our social media channels.

Visit us at

📍 City: Warsaw, Poland

💼 Type: Full-Time

Budget: 7-9k PLN net/month B2B

⏲️ Start: ASAP

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Strategy development and execution (customized for each social media channel)

Managing all social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok)

Cooperation with strategy and design teams

Content creation and management (ability to create reels/stories)

Community building and brand mentions monitoring

Social media trends monitoring and implementation into the strategy

Identifying potential influencers, key opinion leaders, and prospecting

Analytics of ongoing communication and results reporting

😎 Requirements:

Experience in managing social media profiles - at least 3 years

Good understanding of each social media platform’s best practices

Good understanding of social media trends

Good communication skills (both written and oral)

A keen eye for visuals and design aesthetics

Attention to details

Analytical skills - Google Analytics, Hootsuite/Napoleon Cat, or similar

Understanding of KPI and results orientation

Ability to plan, organize, and structure work

B2/C1 English

Passion for social media and content creation

Self-motivation and proactive approach

🚀 Nice to have:

JIRA & Confluence experience

Graphics and video editing skills (Canva, Adobe)

🙌 Cool working environment:

Office or hybrid work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

English classes

Short decision-making process

Office location near Metro Racławicka

👉 When applying, please send your CV along with a portfolio of the social media profiles you have managed.