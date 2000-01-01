Free Shipping. Check it now.

    Senior Social Media Specialist

    City:Warsaw, Hybrid/Office, Poland

    Type:Full-Time

    Join Mudita and contribute to technology that makes a difference. Work with us to create products that prioritize well-being over constant connectivity.

    We are looking for an enthusiastic, creative candidate to manage and grow our community through our social media channels.

    📍  City: Warsaw, Poland

    💼 Type: Full-Time

    💲 Budget: 7-9k PLN net/month B2B

    ⏲️  Start: ASAP

    📋 Key Responsibilities:

    • Strategy development and execution (customized for each social media channel)

    • Managing all social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok)

    • Cooperation with strategy and design teams

    • Content creation and management (ability to create reels/stories)

    • Community building and brand mentions monitoring

    • Social media trends monitoring and implementation into the strategy

    • Identifying potential influencers, key opinion leaders, and prospecting

    • Analytics of ongoing communication and results reporting 

    😎 Requirements:

    • Experience in managing social media profiles  - at least 3 years

    • Good understanding of each social media platform’s best practices

    • Good understanding of social media trends

    • Good communication skills (both written and oral)

    • A keen eye for visuals and design aesthetics 

    • Attention to details

    • Analytical skills - Google Analytics, Hootsuite/Napoleon Cat, or similar

    • Understanding of KPI and results orientation

    • Ability to plan, organize, and structure work

    • B2/C1 English

    • Passion for social media and content creation

    • Self-motivation and proactive approach 

    🚀 Nice to have:

    • JIRA & Confluence experience

    • Graphics and video editing skills (Canva, Adobe)

    🙌 Cool working environment:

    • Office or hybrid work

    • Flexible working hours

    • Permanent contract

    • 26 paid days off

    • Freedom and transparency

    • Multisport Benefit Card

    • Medicover Health Care

    • English classes

    • Short decision-making process

    • Office location near Metro Racławicka

    👉 When applying, please send your CV along with a portfolio of the social media profiles you have managed.