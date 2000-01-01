Senior Social Media Specialist
City:Warsaw, Hybrid/Office, Poland
Type:Full-Time
Join Mudita and contribute to technology that makes a difference. Work with us to create products that prioritize well-being over constant connectivity.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, creative candidate to manage and grow our community through our social media channels.
Visit us at mudita.com.
📍 City: Warsaw, Poland
💼 Type: Full-Time
💲 Budget: 7-9k PLN net/month B2B
⏲️ Start: ASAP
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Strategy development and execution (customized for each social media channel)
Managing all social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, TikTok)
Cooperation with strategy and design teams
Content creation and management (ability to create reels/stories)
Community building and brand mentions monitoring
Social media trends monitoring and implementation into the strategy
Identifying potential influencers, key opinion leaders, and prospecting
Analytics of ongoing communication and results reporting
😎 Requirements:
Experience in managing social media profiles - at least 3 years
Good understanding of each social media platform’s best practices
Good understanding of social media trends
Good communication skills (both written and oral)
A keen eye for visuals and design aesthetics
Attention to details
Analytical skills - Google Analytics, Hootsuite/Napoleon Cat, or similar
Understanding of KPI and results orientation
Ability to plan, organize, and structure work
B2/C1 English
Passion for social media and content creation
Self-motivation and proactive approach
🚀 Nice to have:
JIRA & Confluence experience
Graphics and video editing skills (Canva, Adobe)
🙌 Cool working environment:
Office or hybrid work
Flexible working hours
Permanent contract
26 paid days off
Freedom and transparency
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
English classes
Short decision-making process
Office location near Metro Racławicka
👉 When applying, please send your CV along with a portfolio of the social media profiles you have managed.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”