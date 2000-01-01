Team Leader IT Business Analysts

City:Warsaw, Hybrid , Poland Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Conducting promotions, assessing, and providing feedback for subordinates.

Serving as a technical expert in recruitment processes.

Acting as the lead Business Analyst (BA) in assigned projects.

Ensuring high-quality analytical work in projects carried out by subordinates.

Recommending individuals for projects, considering the competency levels of the team members.

Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the design & development team.

Creating roadmap and backlog priorities management.

Gathering and analyzing information about users’ and stakeholders’ needs.

Tracking and analyzing the market environment. 📈

Analyzing products usage data and using it to advise informed product decisions.

Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog.

Functional tests.

😎 Requirements:

Proficient in team management and team-building skills.

Ability to mentor and develop the competencies of Business Analyst specialists.

Skills in strategic thinking and planning at the product group level

Experience as Business/Systems Analyst (minimum 5 years).

Experience in creating software products in an Agile environment (minimum 3 year).

Experience in planning and executing user tests.

Good knowledge of UML and BPMN notation.

Knowledge of software development life cycle best practices.

Experience in cooperation with designers/ability to brief designers.

Ability to facilitate meetings and conduct requirements workshops.

Analytical skills.

Attention to details (QA area).

Ability to plan, organize and structure work.

Good communication skills (both written and oral).

B2/C1 English.

JIRA & Confluence experience.

🚀 Nice to have:

Knowledge of mobile operating systems - iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS.

Ability to design software (High-Level Design) and IT systems processes.

🙌 Cool working environment:

Remote or hybrid work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

English classes

Short decision-making process

Budget: 16-20k PLN net/month - B2B

13-17k PLN gross/month - UOP

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A�’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.